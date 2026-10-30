Czech-Slovak Mutuality Awards Conferred on Ex-presidents Zeman and Schuster

Martin, 30 October (TASR) - At a ceremony held at the Turcianska Gallery in Martin (Zilina region) on Friday, Czech-Slovak Mutual Understanding Awards were presented to former Czech president Milos Zeman and Slovakia's ex-president Rudolf Schuster.

Zeman received the award from Slovak Parliamentary Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD), while Schuster was given his award by Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Tomio Okamura.

"This award is even more valuable at an age like mine, because you already think you're finished. But when people remember you, especially in connection with Czechoslovak matters, it gives me a good feeling, because I still remember so much," said Schuster after receiving the award.

The award is an expression of recognition for individuals who, through their public service, have contributed to developing and strengthening relations between Slovakia and the Czech Republic. "I appreciate the fact that we've both received this award, as we're former presidents, and that means we can't offer anything in return for this honour. In other words, it is given selflessly. And there are many other awards that are given with the expectation of some kind of quid pro quo," said Zeman.

The awards ceremony took place, symbolically, on the 108th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of the Slovak Nation in Martin, via which, on 30 October 1918, Slovak representatives pledged their commitment to a future alongside the Czech nation.

The Czech-Slovak Mutual Understanding Award was established as a joint initiative by House Chairs Rasi and Okamura. "We said that we'd begin to honour figures who have contributed to Czechoslovak relations, with the Czech speaker nominating a Slovak and the Slovak speaker nominating a Czech. As it turned out, we selected two presidents who are truly significant figures and who have contributed greatly to these relations," emphasised Rasi.

The awards ceremony was the highlight of the Czech-Slovak programme in Martin. On Thursday (29 October), a bust of General Milan Rastislav Stefanik was ceremonially unveiled on the grounds of national heritage institution Matica slovenska. The accompanying programme also included a Czech-Slovak charity football match between MPs, while on Friday a commemorative wreath-laying ceremony took place at the Memorial Plaque to the Declaration of the Slovak Nation on the old Tatra Banka building in Martin.