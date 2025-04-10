DSS Will Be Able to Invest 2nd Pillar Funds in Infrastructure in Slovakia

Bratislava, April 10 (TASR) - Pension-management companies (DSS) will be able to invest assets from the second pension pillar in infrastructure projects in Slovakia, according to an amendment to the law on old-age pension savings that MPs finally approved on Thursday.

The bill was discussed via a fast-tracked legislative procedure.

Pension fund-management companies could be able to invest in infrastructure projects that would bring economic or social benefits to Slovakia.

"The total volume of assets under the administration of pension fund-management companies was some €16.6 billion in early April 2025. Slovakia currently lacks the financial tools suitable for direct financing of more demanding infrastructure projects," stated the ministry in an explanatory report.

According to the ministry, pension fund-management companies currently place assets from pension funds mainly in equity investments that reflect the development of the global economy, especially non-guaranteed index-based pension funds, with a significant portion of pension fund assets focusing on the USA, and to a lesser extent on Europe and developed Asian markets. The Labour Ministry wants to redirect part of pension fund investments to Slovakia via this amendment.

"Based on this amendment, pension fund-management companies would be able to use pension fund assets to finance the development of the real economy in various, even more demanding infrastructure projects in Slovakia, such as constructing real estate intended for rental housing, building up or modernising the public transport network and energy network, and green infrastructure," stated the ministry.