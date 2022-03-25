Bratislava Airport’s Summer Flight Schedule to Bring Several Novelties

Bratislava, March 25 (TASR) – A brand new line to Zagreb, Croatia and the resumption of regular flights to Sicily and Dalaman, Turkey – these are just some of the novelties in the summer flight schedule of M.R. Stefanik Airport in Bratislava, which comes into force with the change of the time as of Sunday (March 27).

“The number of regular flights from Bratislava will grow from 20 in the winter to 35. At the same time, passengers will have an opportunity to make use of 30 charter flights offered during the summer holiday season by travel agencies. Therefore, we expect the number of passengers handled at the Bratislava airport to increase from the last summer season,” said Bratislava airport general director Dusan Keketi.

“With regards to increase in the number of flights, we are, naturally, working on improving the quality of services offered by the airport – we’re preparing an online booking system for parking places, increase in the capacity of the car park in the airport area (outside the main parking area), as well as the resuming of refreshment facilities both in the Schengen and non-Schengen parts of the terminal,” said Keketi.

On Sunday Ryanair will launch new regular flight to Zagreb with the frequency of three times a week. The airline will also resume regular flights to Dalaman and to Trapani (Sicily) in late March. Ryanair keeps offering flights to Lanzarote (Canary Islands), Copenhagen, Burgas, the Greek island of Corfu, Malorca and Thessaloniki in the spring and in the summer.

In the summer flight schedule, Wizz Air continues to offer flights to London-Luton, Sofia, Skopje and Air Cargo keeps serving regular flights to Hurghada.

Smartwings will ensure flights to Antalya (Turkey), Dubai (as of May), Burgas, Catania, as well as Greek islands of Crete, Rhodos, Zakynthos, and to Mallorca and Cyprus.

A novelty will be charter flights from Bratislava to Senegal, Jordan and Tunisia offered once a week by travel agencies. Air Montenegro will transport passengers to Tirana (Albania) and Tivat (Montenegro).