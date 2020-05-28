Civilian Flights Might Be Resumed with Certain Restrictions as of Friday

Bratislava, May 28 (TASR) – Civilian flights might be resumed with certain limits as of Friday (May 29), as the Transport Ministry has prepared a proposal to that effect, TASR learnt from its communications department on Thursday.

However, the final say is in the hands of the central Crisis Management Team.

The Transport Ministry’s proposal is a reaction to the improving epidemiological situation and the gradual opening of borders in individual EU states. “The first stage would involve irregular [charter] commercial flights by aircraft with a capacity of up to 20 passengers. It would apply to people with permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia, with flights being allowed between Slovakia and Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Germany and Switzerland,” the department told TASR.

The ban on civilian flights in Slovakia was introduced by the central Crisis Management Team on March 13. The Transport Ministry formally extended this order every two weeks via NOTAM notices.