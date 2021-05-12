Coalition: Families in Need Will Be Given €333 per Child

Bratislava, May 12 (TASR) – The coalition presented its own proposal to help families, announcing the move at a press conference during the Government meeting on Wednesday.



Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) stated that families in need will receive €333 per child, emphasising that the aid agreed by the coalition is targeted as the state wants to help those who need it most.

Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar (We Are Family) noted that his party requested, among other demands, one-off help for families with children also during the recent coalition crisis. “The first part to the ones most in need will be paid out almost immediately – by the summer,” stated Kollar, stressing that the coalition proposal for aid is more targeted.

Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Minister Milan Krajniak (We Are Family) said that the amount of €333 will be paid by the summer to 45,693 children who are in families in material need. According to him, it will be fast, because it can be carried out through a government regulation. “Then we have defined two more groups of children, to whom the aid will be paid in the autumn and classified according to the degree of threat of being hit by the pandemic,” said the minister. This affects a total of 147,653 children in the first group and 203,270 children in the second.

Chairwoman of the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) parliamentary caucus Anna Zemanova praised the fact that the coalition solution came before the vote on the opposition proposal in Parliament.

According to the extra-parliamentary Voice-SD party, the government solution is a mockery of Slovak families and an incomparably worse proposal than theirs. “Unlike the support proposed by Voice-SD for every child, the government’s proposal only applies to families in material need, which means help for only 45,000 children instead of about a million,” party members said in a statement. However, according to them, the pandemic affected all Slovak families in which the parents replaced teachers, educators or cooks all year round and had demonstrably lower incomes and higher expenses.