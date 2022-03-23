Coneco and Racioenergia Fairs Open in Bratislava after Three-year Break

Bratislava, March 23 (TASR) – The 41st annual Coneco international construction fair was opened in Bratislava’s Incheba exhibition hall on Wednesday, along with the 30th Racioenergia international energy-efficiency fair, which showcases solutions aimed at sustainability and saving energy.

The fairs will take place every day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. until Saturday (March 26).

The Coneco fair features, for example, large-format windows, fences, shading and garden equipment and outdoor kitchens. Energy prices have grown recently, and technologies or buildings able to save energy are one of the answers to this. Solutions could include, for example, solar roof tiles, recuperation units with innovative control systems, ventilated facades and smart thermostats that reduce operating costs. Visitors can also learn about the benefits of wooden houses, passive houses and houses made of prefabricated ceramics.

Almost 200 exhibitors from Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Austria and Italy will present their work over the four days.

The fairs last took place in 2019. It was impossible to organise them after that due to pandemic measures. The coronavirus pandemic influenced not only construction output, but also views of housing. Working from home, travel restrictions and an emphasis on protecting health have led to increased demand for homes that can serve several purposes at the same time, and the fairs have responded to these trends.