Construction of Slovak-Polish Gas Link Stops as Constructor Leaves Site

Bratislava, May 22 (TASR) – The construction of a Slovak-Polish gas pipeline link has come to a halt on the Slovak side less than two years after the work was launched, as one of the three constructors has left the site, and the investor, Slovak semi-state company Eustream, has been unable to contact it, TASR learnt on Friday.



According to Eustream spokesman Pavol Kubik, the date on which the link should be completed should still apply, with the construction work continuing on different parts of the structure.

The situation is down to a change in the company’s management, said Kubik. Meanwhile, TV Markiza has reported that the new management has sacked the company’s workers, claiming that it was short of money due to Eustream’s failure to pay it €2 million for work performed.

Nevertheless, Kubik stated that Eustream has paid all the constructor’s invoices properly, even well before the deadlines. “So, we expect that the issue will be resolved soon and that the constructor will return to observing the contract,” said Kubik.

The construction work on the 100-kilometre pipeline in Slovakia was originally estimated to be completed in 2021. The gas pipeline is supposed to link Polish gas hub Strachocin and Slovak compressor facility Velke Kapusany. It should thus connect Slovakia to the Polish gas market and the Baltic LNG terminal Swinoujscie, which has direct access to many alternative gas resources.