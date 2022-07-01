€120 mn Earmarked from Recovery Plan to Restore Public and Historical Buildings

Bratislava, July 1 (TASR) – €120 million will be used for the restoration of public, historical and heritage-protected buildings from the recovery plan, namely from the call announced on June 30, Transport and Construction Minister Andrej Dolezal (a ‘We Are Family’ nominee) said on Friday, with Transport and Construction Ministry State Secretary Katarina Brunckova in attendance.



“We announced a call on Thursday [June 30], which is a challenge for the whole of Slovakia. It’s a call with which we try to save our cultural heritage and at the same time reduce emissions that buildings produce because buildings are the biggest source of emissions,” said State Secretary Katarina Brunckova.

Brunckova emphasised that the announced call should improve the construction and technical condition of public, historical and heritage-protected buildings and at the same time improve their energy efficiency. “We have the ambition to restore at least 117,000 square metres of such cultural monuments,” she noted.

“As it was already mentioned, the call is in the amount of €120 million, but we’ll continue, as the total allocation for this component of the recovery plan is €240 million,” she added.

According to the state secretary, the first call to submit applications is to start on August 1, 2022 and will end when the funds in the amount of €120 million are spent or on December 31, 2024 at the latest. “Next, another call will be announced,” she pointed out, adding that it’ll be possible to provide funds in the form of advance payments, up to 60 percent of the value.