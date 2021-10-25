Economy Ministry: Slovakia Ready for Winter Season, Has Sufficient Gas Supplies

Bratislava, October 25 (TASR) – A stress test ordered by the Economy Ministry showed that Slovakia has sufficient gas supplies for this winter season, TASR has learnt from the ministry’s press department.

“The stress test, joined by all suppliers, turned out well. We are ready for the winter, supplies are sufficient,” stressed Vice-premier and Economy Minister Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS).

Gas supplies for the period between November 1 and March 31 were assessed in the stress test. The test will be updated during the heating season with regard to the weather developments. If the winter is average in terms of temperature, then there is enough gas in Slovakia and the country has a reserve already now, claims the ministry. Slovakia would consume 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas if there was an average winter.

If there was a colder-than-average winter, Slovakia’s gas consumption during the heating season is estimated at 3.5 billion cubic metres.