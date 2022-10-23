Economy Ministry: Slovakia’s Gas Consumption Drops by 24%

Bratislava, October 23 (TASR) – Data collected by the SPP, the Slovak gas distribution network operator, indicate a pronounced drop in the real consumption of gas in Slovakia in the August-September period in comparison to the five-year average, TASR has been told by the Economy Ministry press department.

“Over the course of these months, the real consumption dipped by more than 24 percent,” claimed the ministry press department, adding that the data has been sent also to the European Commission.

Hence, Slovakia has met the instructions of the European Council for the EU members to lower their gas consumption by 15 percent of the five-year average in the period of August 1-March 31 voluntarily.

The ministry pointed out that the increase in gas consumption detected by the Eurostat in the period of August-September was due to the filling of reservoirs in Slovakia, as per directives issued by the Council and the European Parliament.