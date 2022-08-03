Electricity Price in Slovakia Breaks Records, Exceeding €400 per Megawatthour

Bratislava, August 3 (TASR) – Increases in energy prices aren’t slowing down; the price of electricity for Slovakia with delivery next year has already exceeded the psychological threshold of €400 per megawatt hour (MWh) and on Tuesday (August 2) even reached €416 per MWh, according to the data published by the Prague Stock Exchange PXE.



At the beginning of May, the electricity price was at half that level.

The price is also reaching record levels in other EU countries. The electricity price also surged over €400 per MWh in the Czech Republic, record prices were also posted in Germany and France. Trinity Bank chief economist Lukas Kovanda sees the cause of high prices not only in the war in Ukraine, but also in Germany’s energy policy, and in extremely dry and hot weather.