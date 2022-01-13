FinMin Postpones Last Deadline for Seniors to Register for Vaccination Bonus

Bratislava, January 13 (TASR) – The Finance Ministry has postponed the deadline for registration of seniors aged 60+ for a vaccination bonus, Vice-premier and Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) told a press conference on Thursday.



“At its meeting yesterday, the government adopted a regulation that made the last extension of the deadline. This time not all deadlines were extended, but the last deadline,” stated Matovic, adding that people who still want to be vaccinated and are waiting for an appointment can be inoculated without a given appointment until January 31. “If people come to receive a jab without registration, it counts,” he said.

The remaining deadlines have not changed. Due to technical reasons of the condition of the waiting room for vaccination of people aged 60+, the Finance Ministry postponed the last extended deadline. “Almost 30,000 seniors have been assigned a date up to the end of January. About 7,000 retirees are waiting for a date, and since there is a risk that they may not receive it in time, we’ve chosen this procedure,” said Matovic.