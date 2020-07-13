First Domestic Breeding African Swine Fever Case in 11 Months Reported

Trebisov, July 13 (TASR) – For the first time in 11 months a case of the African swine fever virus (ASFV) has been found in domestic rearing in Slovakia, with the site of infection identified at a small holding in the village of Cierna, Trebisov district (Kosice region), the State Veterinary and Food Administration (SVPS) reported on its website on Monday.

“There were two pigs in the holding, reared for the owner’s own consumption. The pigs had an increased body temperature and weren’t eating. They subsequently died, and samples were taken in order to confirm/rule out infection on July 7,” said SVPS.

The site of the infection is located 1.5 kilometres from Slovakia’s border with Ukraine and 2.5 kilometres from the border with Hungary, where ASFV among boars has been confirmed for a long time. The site in Slovakia had already been included among the infected areas due to ASFV occurrence among wild boars.

A three-kilometre protection zone has been created around the site of infection in connection with these latest ASFV cases.