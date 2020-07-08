Flights from Dublin to Bratislava Resumed as of Wednesday

Bratislava, July 8 (TASR) – The first Slovaks travelling directly from Ireland for almost four months will arrive in Bratislava on Wednesday night, as Bratislava’s M.R. Stefanik Airport has begun running regular flights to and from Dublin following Ireland’s inclusion on the green countries list, TASR has learnt from airport spokesperson Veronika Sevcikova.

The first Ryanair flight from Bratislava to Dublin is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, and the first plane from Dublin should arrive in Bratislava at 0:35 a.m.

Another Ryanair aircraft will leave Bratislava at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday (July 9) and return at 1:50 p.m. In July, flights from Slovakia to Ireland and vice versa are planned three times per week: on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. As of August the number of flights to this destination will increase to five per week: every day but Monday and Saturday.

“Neither a negative test for COVID-19 nor home quarantine is required from passengers flying to Slovakia from Ireland. Meanwhile, passengers flying from Bratislava to Dublin will have to go into home quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in Ireland and fill in a form with personal data,” said Sevcikova, adding that the Irish Government plans to publish a list of countries whose citizens will not have to undergo quarantine upon arrival on July 20.

Sevcikova noted that Slovaks living in Great Britain are still waiting for flights to Slovakia. Ryanair included four British destinations on its Bratislava summer flights schedule – London-Stansted, Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham. Another airline, Wizz Air planned to offer flights from London-Luton to Bratislava and back, but flights to and from Great Britain remain banned.