Foreign-trade Deficit in Farming Products Down by 24.1% Y-o-Y in Jan-Feb

Bratislava, May 16 (TASR) – Slovakia’s foreign trade with farming and food products in January and February posted a deficit of €212.6 million, which was 24.1 percent less year-on-year, TASR was told by Matej Korpas from the Slovak Agriculture and Food Chamber’s (SPPK) press department.

Trade-balance deficits didn’t increase in any of the key farming and food sectors. The deficit was down in animal products by 11.7 percent y-o-y; in food, drinks and tobacco by 10.8 percent; and in fats and oils by 9.1 percent. Meanwhile, plant products produced a surplus of €13.8 million, while they were €25.5 million in the red in the same period last year.

Imports fell by 6 percent y-o-y in January and February, as they didn’t increase in any of the particular sectors.

At the same time exports were up by 4 percent y-o-y in the same period. The only sector that saw a decrease on the annual basis was that of animal products – by 17.1 percent.