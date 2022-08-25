Gov’t: €40 million to Be Released for VsZP by End of August

Bratislava, August 25 (TASR) – €40 million from state financial assets to boost the share capital of state-run health-insurer Vseobecna zdravotna poistovna (VsZP) is to be released by the end of August, TASR learnt from a Health Ministry-sponsored document approved by the Government on Thursday.



Back in March, the Government okayed the increase of VsZP’s share capital to €160 million. The release of €120 million depended on the conclusion of contracts between VsZP and providers of institutional health care within the purview of the state.

The conditions to release part of the state’s financial assets up to €40 million were regulated by a memorandum between the Health and Finance Ministries. According to it, the release should be decided in the autumn. The ministry justifies the change of date by the need to increase VsZP’s share capital in August.