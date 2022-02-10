Gov’t: Non-essential Stores Should Operate in ‘Basic’ Mode

Bratislava, February 10 (TASR) – Non-essential stores should operate in ‘basic’ mode [with non-vaccinated people allowed to enter – ed. note], the Government recommended to Slovakia’s Chief Hygienist Jan Mikas at its online meeting on Thursday.



Non-essential stores are currently in the OP mode [available to vaccinated and those who recovered from COVID-19].

“In the case of non-essential services, the Government recommends keeping the OP mode,” said spokeswoman for the Health Ministry Zuzana Eliasova.

The Government also updated the document with measures against the omicron variant to reflect the current measures in force. It adjusted the arrangements at work or the validity of certificates after recovering from COVID-19 to 180 days. According to Eliasova, it also approved the recommendation that employers use home office as much as possible. This will reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread in work teams, she noted.

Given the current development of the omicron wave, the Government considers such changes to be an acceptable risk.