Gov’t to Spend Some €1.3 bn in Two Years to Help People Deal with Inflation

Bratislava, April 21 (TASR) – The Government plans to spend €260 million to help people deal with extreme price growth this year, while the figure should be over €1 billion next year, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) announced at a news conference on Thursday.

“We’re presenting both one-off and systemic measures to help people cope with inflation. These include a one-off child allowance and a one-off contribution for groups of people that are threatened by inflation the most. We’re increasing the tax bonus as well,” said Heger.

This year, the plan is to spend €260 million on one-off measures, along with the introduction of systemic ones. “We know that inflation is a problem that we’ll be facing over the next few years. We’ll help the citizens of Slovakia with more than €1 billion next year,” said the premier.