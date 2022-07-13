Heger: €1 bn to Be Spent on Increase in Salaries in State and Public Service

Bratislava, July 13 (TASR) – €1 billion will be used to increase the salaries of employees in state and public service, including education staff, Prime Minister Eduard Heger and Finance Minister Igor Matovic (both OLaNO) said at a press conference on Wednesday, announcing the results of collective bargaining.



They will receive a one-off bonus of €500 in the autumn of this year, the next increase will be next year, on January 1 and on September 1.

Heger pointed out that this is an extraordinary salary increase for these employees. The head of the Finance Ministry noted that from January 1, 2023, the valorisation of salaries will amount to 7 percent, from September 1 by 10 percent. According to him, the total increase in salaries when comparing June this year and September next year will be 21.2 percent. In education, salaries will rise a little more. From January 1, 2023, there will be a 10-percent increase, from September 2023 it will be 12 percent.

“We’re managing better than the previous government did three years ago, when they had no crisis. Since we’re saving, collecting taxes better, chasing fraudsters and not stealing, we can announce this news to the people who work for the state today,” concluded Matovic.

The collective agreement has not yet been signed, but according to the finance minister, they’ve already agreed on it. He noted that it’ll be signed with validity from January 1, 2023 until August 31, 2024.