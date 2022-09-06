Heger: Owners of Older Houses Can Apply for First Calls from Recovery Plan

Bratislava, September 6 (TASR) – Owners of older family houses will be able to apply for the first two calls from Slovakia’s Recovery and Resilience Plan amounting to €30 million, Premier Eduard Heger announced at a news conference held with Finance Minister Igor Matovic and Environment Minister Jan Budaj (all OLaNO) in attendance on Tuesday.



The premier stated that aid from the recovery plan aimed at boosting efficiency and reducing costs is coming at a time when Slovakia is going through a difficult energy crisis. “This challenge is here to help you manage your energy bills in these difficult times in such a way that you can renovate your house, increase the quality of your housing and keep your bills under control at the same time,” said Heger.

A total amount of €500 million has been allocated for renovating houses, with the first two calls amounting to €15 million each. Budaj said that applications can be filed as of October 15 and that the calls will remain open until the end of February 2023. He believes that the first 4,000 applicants will be able to start renovating their houses by the end of this year. The project should start in full next year, with a goal of 30,000 houses renovated, said Budaj.

Half of the money, €15 million, will be allocated to increase energy efficiency for families that have four or more children under the age of 18 registered for permanent residence at their house, or have a child with a severe disability permanently residing in the house. “From this point of view, it is de facto an ecological-social project,” noted Matovic.

The environment minister added that “tailor-made projects for house renovation are available. These include, for example, heating insulation, replacing windows and doors and roof insulation. The goal is to achieve at least 30-percent energy savings.

Details regarding the calls have also been published on the www.obnovdom.sk website.