Hirman: We’re Working with EC to Find Joint Way to Cap Energy Prices

Bratislava, October 6 (TASR) – In addressing the energy crisis, Slovakia is looking for a joint solution with the European Commission (EC), and, based on the results of the Council of Economy Ministers responsible for energy, it continues to deal with high energy prices on the domestic market, said Economy Minister Karel Hirman following a meeting with European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson on Thursday.



“We spoke about common pan-European solutions that will help all countries resolve this energy crisis together. Based on the council’s conclusions, we continue to look for a solution in our primarily gas-based market,” said Hirman.

Simson pointed out that the EU is facing an unprecedented energy crisis and is trying to prepare for the winter heating season mainly by filling gas tanks, but also by diversifying and looking for new sources. Simson is set to fly from Slovakia to Algeria, and she’ll also hold talks with Azerbaijan. According to the European commissioner, the European Commission is working on a joint solution so that the prices of energy carriers will calm down.