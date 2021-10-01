Hotels and Guest Houses Experiencing Worst Year Ever

Bratislava, October 1 (TASR) – Hotels and guest houses are experiencing their worst year in existence, according to the latest accommodation figures published by the Statistics Office on its website on Friday.

The activities of hotels, guest houses and other tourist accommodation facilities have been decimated this year. When compared to the period before the pandemic, the most significant (75 percent) drop in the number of guests in the first seven months of this year was reported by facilities in the five districts of Bratislava (Bratislava I-V) and in the districts of Trnava and Nitra.

According to detailed data that the Statistics Office began to release as of October 1, an additional 29 districts posted falls in numbers of guests of over 50 percent. Accommodation facilities in traditional ‘bastions’ of domestic tourism in the districts of Liptovsky Mikulas (Zilina region) and Poprad (Presov region) had 65 percent fewer clients than two years ago.

“We realise how important it is to provide detailed information in these difficult times. Therefore, the Statistics Office significantly extended its monthly published data on numbers of guests and the lengths of their stays in accommodation facilities,” said head of the Statistics Office’s methodology and synthesis of corporate statistics department Veronika Torokova.

Data for districts, towns and villages are available on the Statistics Office’s database on a monthly basis, along with separate data for categories of hotels, boarding houses and other types of accommodation. Data on the structure of foreign visitors according to their home countries are also made available on the Statistics Office’s website.