Industrial Production in Slovakia Continued to Fall in November 2019

Bratislava, January 10 (TASR) – Industrial production in Slovakia continued to drop in November, going down 4.4 percent year-on-year (y-o-y), according to the latest data released by the Statistics office on Friday.

This was due to annual decreases in industrial manufacturing (by 4.7 percent), supplies of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (4.3 percent) and mining and quarrying (11.7 percent).

The drop in overall industrial production can mainly be ascribed to decreases in the production of metals and metallic structures excluding machines and equipment (by 15.5 percent), in the production of rubber, plastics and other non-metallic mineral products (13.1 percent), in the production of computer, electronic and optical products (19.7 percent), in the production of transport vehicles (2.5 percent), and in the production of chemicals and chemical products (34.3 percent).

Meanwhile, output rose in the production of electrical devices and in the production of coke and refined oil products (by 21.5 percent each), in the production of machines and equipment not classified elsewhere (3.7 percent), and in the production of food, beverages and tobacco products (1.7 percent).

When seasonal effects are taken into account, industrial production fell by 0.3 percent month-on-month in November.

Meanwhile, industrial output rose by 1 percent y-o-y in the first eleven months of the year, which was due to annual hikes in supplies of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning (by 6.4 percent); in mining and quarrying (4.8 percent); and in industrial manufacturing (0.2 percent).