Kosice Airport Resuming Operation with Flight to Prague on June 15

Kosice, June 9 (TASR) – Kosice airport is partly resuming its operation after three months with flights being resumed by Kosice-Prague line operated by Czech Airlines (CSA), the airport announced in connection with loosening of restrictive measures against the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

The first flight is scheduled for June 15. “The line will be at first operated three times a week – on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with scheduled arrival in Kosice at 1.45 p.m. and subsequent departure to Prague at 2.30 p.m. It will be operated by ATR 72 aircraft that with a standard capacity of 64 passengers. The flight frequency will gradually grow and the return to the original level of 13 flights a week is expected as of September 1, 2020,” said the airport’s spokesperson Karolina Linhartova.

The next airline to resume its flights from Kosice is Austrian Airlines, operating the Vienna-Kosice line. The first flights are scheduled for June 22. The airline will offer flights between Kosice and Vienna four times a week. The flight frequency is expected to achieve its original level in the autumn. Resumption of flights by LOT Polish Airlines, Ryanair and Wizzair depends on the central Crisis Management Team’s decision.

Civilian flights with landings in Slovakia were banned as part of the anti-coronavirus measures on March 13. All the departures and arrivals of CSA Airline to Prague, Austrian Airlines to Vienna, LOT Polish Airlines to Warsaw, Eurowings to Dusseldorf and Wizzair to London-Luton were cancelled in Kosice. “Sum it up, it was over 1,015 flights (75 flights a week) and Kosice Airport lost some 100,000 passengers. No repatriation or cargo flights took place at Kosice Airport in this period, either,” said Linhartova.

“We are overcoming this extremely demanding period thanks to the state’s supporting measures and we didn’t have to cancel jobs. We made use of the fact that the airport had to be closed for various repairs, preparatory and disinfection works so that passengers can feel not only comfortable, but also safe in the airport’s premises,” stated Kosice Airport executive director Michael Tmej.