Krajniak: Minimum Wage to Amount to €646 per Month in 2022

Bratislava, August 23 (TASR) – The minimum wage will amount to €646 per month in 2022, Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Minister Milan Krajniak (We Are Family) posted on a social network during a meeting of the tripartite (employers, unions and the Government) on Monday.

This will comply with the automaton that sets the minimum wage at 57 percent of the average salary two years ago. It will increase the minimum wage by €23 year-on-year.

The tripartite didn’t meet the requirements of the trade unions belonging to the Trade Union Confederation (KOZ), who demanded an increase based on the previous automaton (60 percent of the average wage two years ago), namely to €680 a month.

On the contrary, it was with the recommendation of employers, who wanted to maintain the automaton that sets the minimum wage at 57 percent of the average wage two years ago. The Association of Employers Unions (AZZZ) wrote in a statement that it proposes reconsidering the method of calculating the minimum wage in the future so that it would be set at 60 percent of the median wage. AZZZ would also welcome it if minimum wage demands were scrapped completely in the future. The Association of Industrial Unions and Transport (APZD) and the Republic Employers Union (RUZ) expressed the same opinion.

The Slovak Towns and Villages Association (ZMOS) had no significant comments on the draft law.