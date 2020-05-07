Krajniak: Payment of 13th Pension Could Be Carried Out Up to Some Cap

Bratislava, May 7 (TASR) – We Are Family party won’t support the scrapping of 13th pension payment, introduced by the previous government in its very final days, although labour minister Milan Krajniak (We Are Family) can envision that some cap on their payment could be instituted, TASR learnt on Thursday.

“I’m all for the preservation of the 13th pension, but I can imagine the introduction of some cap on their payment,” Krajniak declared on Thursday, adding that the issue must be still discussed within the coalition. “We want to crunch numbers so as to be able to afford this.”

Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) warned that the state is not in a situation of possessing surplus resources. “I want to tell true figures to people, so that it won’t be the way it was with [social insurer] Socialna Poistovna (SP), which distorted the data on an administration fund,” he claimed, adding that expenditure surrounding the fund had been notably underassessed at a time when the 2020 state budget was shepherded through Parliament.

“SP general director Lubomir Vazny conceded that this was a mistake because he was hoisted by his own petard. They budgeted €107 million and immediately after the budget was approved, the fund’s expenditures had to be revised to €200 million,” said Heger, adding that such glossing of the budget is only to the detriment of taxpayers at the end of the day.