Krajniak: Unemployment in May Rose Less Steeply than in April

Bratislava, June 7 (TASR) – Unemployment in May probably rose less steeply than in April, Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (We Are Family) has stated, adding that there are no hard data at the moment, however.



According to Krajniak, these developments were down to the state’s financial assistance to employers and the creation of new jobs. He added that the government “has managed” to support businesses that had to be closed due to the coronavirus and aren’t dependent on foreign trade. However, Slovakia doesn’t have the situation on foreign markets in its hands, noted Krajniak.

“Developments in the next few months will be seen according to the situation in Europe and according to how Germany, France, Italy and China manage to restart their economies, because this is where our factories export their products,” said Krajniak.