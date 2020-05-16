Krajniak: We Want to Help Employers Even After Opening of Economy

Speaking on RTVS’s programme ‘Sobotne dialogy’ (Saturday Dialogues), Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (We Are Family) said that it is in the interest of the state to help employers and sole-traders even after the opening of the economy.



“We want to pay out money we’ve managed to take from EU funds not only now in three months when the crisis is the greatest, we want to help sole-traders and employers to keep jobs even after the opening of the economy. We’ll continue to help further,” said Krajniak. The Government is only considering the mechanism how this aid will be provided with the gradual opening of the economy.

The labour minister says that Slovakia is doing better than the surrounding countries, such as Hungary or the Czech Republic, in terms of disbursement of the aid during the coronavirus crisis. He believes that the payment of aid in May will be faster, as employers who have applied for aid will not have to submit applications again but only statements.

The Government is discussing the permanent introduction of the so-called ‘kurzarbeit’ (short-time work) which is also used during the current coronavirus crisis. “We’d like to adapt this tool to the Slovak situation. In Western Europe, the system operates in such a way that both the employer and the employee contribute as if part of their levies to the kurzarbeit, and when a crisis comes, the employee is not laid off, but it’s like a special allowance they get. We’ve been debating for weeks with employers and trade unions on how to implement this or a very similar system,” said Krajniak.

Vice-chairman of the parliamentary social committee Jan Richter described the kurzarbeit as a crisis tool; in the past, according to him, the state also contributed to companies to maintain jobs. He also stated that the former government had handed over a “clean table” to the new one. “Social affairs were resolved, we had the lowest unemployment,” said Richter, adding that several employers are currently insecure so that it doesn’t happen they don’t get aid and would have to lay off workers. “The figures are cautionary, big companies are not dismissing but the smaller ones, the self-employed, the limited liability companies will react this way. It was a fundamental mistake that solutions were offered too optimistically at the beginning,” said Richter.