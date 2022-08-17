Leo Express to Become New Rail Carrier on Bratislava-Komarno Route

Bratislava, August 17 (TASR) – Leo Express will be the new rail carrier operating the Bratislava-Dunajska Streda-Komarno route, Transport Ministry communications department head Ivan Rudolf announced on Wednesday.

The new carrier should start operating on December 10, 2023 and serve the route for the next nine years, i.e. until December 9, 2032.

According to Rudolf, Leo Express submitted the most advantageous bid.

“In addition to the price, qualitative criteria decided the tender result, such as the number of seats, air-conditioned and low-floor carriages. I believe that passengers will be satisfied with the new carrier and its services,” said Transport Minister Andrej Dolezal (We Are Family).

Seven carriers took part in the tender. In addition to Leo Express, state-run ZSSK Slovensko and Yosaria Trains were shortlisted for the final round.

Although the winner of the tender is supposed to start serving the route as of December 10, 2023, it is possible that Leo Express will do so earlier. “Based on a recommendation of the tender commission, we’ll offer Leo Express the opportunity to start transporting passengers on the route between Bratislava and Komarno as early as of December 11, 2022,” said the minister.