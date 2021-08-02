Matovic: 160,000 People Registered for Vaccination Lottery by Now

Bratislava, August 2 (TASR) – A total of 160,000 people had registered themselves for the vaccination lottery by 3 p.m. on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) announced at a news conference held on the same day.

“In less than 20 hours since the launch of the registration, 160,000 people have registered. This is the state as of 3 p.m. We are pleased with the interest, as we didn’t expect it to be as high on the very first day,” said the finance minister.

Matovic specified that five people will be drawn in the so-called “big draw” on public-service RTVS on Sunday, and can win a bonus of €100,000. “If they decide not to watch TV and they don’t pick up the phone, they will only have a basic win of 5-times €1,000,” he said. An additional 125 “lucky ones” will be drawn between Monday and Friday, with alternative wins ranging from € 1,000 to € 10,000. Once a week 10,000 people will win €100 in an electronic draw.

The drawing will start on August 15. A total of 110,000 prizes will be distributed throughout the period of 12 weeks, said Matovic. “The total sum of wins in the vaccination lottery will reach some €21 million,” he added.

In order to motivate people to get vaccinated, the Finance Ministry at 8 p.m. on Sunday launched bytzdravyjevyhra.sk (it’s a win to be healthy), the website at which people can apply for the COVID-19 vaccination lottery.