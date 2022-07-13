Matovic: Salaries in Education to Go Up by 10 percent as of January 2023

Bratislava, July 13 (TASR) – Salaries in education are set to swell by ten percent from January 1, 2023, Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) told a press conference on Wednesday, noting that subsequently, from September 2023, it will be 12 percent.

They will receive a one-off bonus of €500 in the autumn of this year, added Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO).



Head of the Slovak Education and Science Trade Union Association Pavel Ondek stated that they will cancel the strike alert. “There is no threat of strikes until the end of August 2024,” he said, adding that as long as the collective agreement is signed.

The chairman of the school trade unions pointed out that intensive talks began after June 15, when a protest meeting for higher salaries in education took place in Bratislava. “We didn’t achieve 100 percent of what we proposed,” said Ondek, specifying that as of January 1, 2023, salaries of non-teaching employees will go up by seven percent, and from September it will be ten percent. Teaching staff and professional employees, university teachers, scientists and researchers will enjoy a salary hike by ten percent from January next year, and then by 12 percent from September.

“The collective agreement is to be signed today,” said Ondek, adding that it should be valid until the end of August 2024. According to him, the increase, which peaks on September 1, 2023, will cause the salaries of beginning teachers to increase by roughly €250.