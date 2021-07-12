Ministry Intends to Boost Labour Market with ‘Greetings, Slovakia’ Initiative

Bratislava, July 12 (TASR) – The Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Ministry wants to revive the labour market with an initiative called ‘Greetings, Slovakia’, ministry spokeswoman Michaela Slivkova Kirnakova told TASR on Monday, adding that along with the Social Policy Institute (ISP), the ministry is supplying specific data and suggestions so that every Slovak can support one of the areas most affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic – tourism.



Via the initiative, the ministry is providing concrete proposals for how anyone can support employment, help people in the regions and thus show solidarity. “The challenge is to stay in Slovakia and spend one’s free time here,” noted the spokeswoman.

During the pandemic the Labour Ministry has helped people who have found themselves in difficult situations, said ministry head Milan Krajniak (We Are Family). “However, it’s essential that we continue to show solidarity, which is why I’m joining the ‘Greetings, Slovakia’ initiative. By supporting our entrepreneurs in tourism, we’ll support other related services and, in particular, help specific people and our economy,” he added.