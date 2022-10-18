Ministry Prepared Call for Price Compensation for Energy-intensive Companies

Bratislava, October 18 (TASR) – The Economy Ministry announced on Tuesday that it’s prepared a call for eligible energy-intensive companies to apply for compensation for system operation fees (TPS).

The companies should receive the compensation by having part of the TPS fees refunded. The measure will be implemented only if an amendment to the State Budget Act for this year is approved in Parliament.

“The subject of compensation will be the provision of state aid to electricity-intensive businesses. The state aid will be provided in the form of refunds for part of the fees related to financing support for electricity generation from renewable sources,” wrote the ministry, not specifying the amount of compensation.

As the payment of compensation depends on changes to the state budget approved by the Government last week, Economy Minister Karel Hirman has called on employers to support the amendment. “Company representatives should also call on MPs to create the conditions with their votes so that the mechanisms and aid prepared by the Economy Ministry or the Government can actually be provided in order to save and help our businesses affected by the energy crisis and unbearably high energy prices,” said Hirman.

Companies interested in compensation must meet the conditions specified in the law on support for renewable energy sources and highly efficient combined production.