Miroslav Hlivak Won’t Re-run for Post of Public Procurement Office Chairman

Bratislava, August 15 (TASR) – Head of the Public Procurement Office (UVO) Miroslav Hlivak won’t re-run for the post due to health reasons, TASR learnt a press conference held by Hlivak on Monday.



After leaving the post of UVO chairman, Hlivak plans to rededicate himself to advocacy.

“The deadline for candidates to apply for the post of office head is now passing. I must honestly admit that my decision to apply was unexpectedly influenced by my health, due to which I won’t run again for the post of UVO head. This position, at least in my opinion, requires full work commitment and pace. It’s unimaginable for me to ease up from this, especially when it’s questionable how my state of health will develop,” said Hlivak.

The incumbent UVO chief stated that the authority has undergone fundamental changes under his leadership over the past five years. “All the efforts that I put in together with my team were in an attempt to protect the public interest; above all to stand on the side of the people, the law,” he stressed.