NDS Signs Contract for Building Visnove Motorway Tunnel

Visnove, April 23 (TASR) – The National Highway Company (NDS) on Friday signed a contract with Skanska for constructing a 13.5-kilometre D1-motorway stretch between Lietavska Lucka and Dubna Skala in northern Slovakia, which includes the 7.5-kilometre Visnove tunnel.

The price for constructing the entire stretch has been agreed at €255 million.

According to Dolezal, the tunnel can be put in operation in 2023.

“It must be absurd, startling, incomprehensible and inexplicable for the public to see that this country hasn’t been able to connect Slovakia’s west and east [with a motorway] for 30 years. I believe that we’ve selected a quality constructor, and knowing this, I think that the deadline [for finishing the stretch] in 2023 is realistic,” said Dolezal.

NDS two years ago terminated a contract with a consortium of Salini Impreglio-Duha due to the lack of progress made in constructing the Lietavska Lucka-Visnove-Dubna Skala D1-motorway stretch. A new tender was subsequently announced.