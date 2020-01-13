Pellegrini: Cuts to Road Tax in Works, Aimed to Bolster Competitiveness

Bratislava, January 13 (TASR) – The Government will draft a bill to cut road tax in such a way so as to bolster the competitiveness of Slovak road carriers within the region, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer-SD) stated after meeting with striking representatives of Slovak Hauliers’ Union (UNAS) and Road Hauliers Association CESMAD Slovakia on Monday.

The Cabinet would like to approve the new legislation ahead of the February parliamentary election.

Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky (Smer-SD) has been tasked with drafting three variants of revised road tax and the most suitable one is to be picked in collaboration with the road hauliers. “We’ll be seeking such a solution to boost competitiveness on one hand while allowing some acceptable impact on the state budget on the other one,” claimed Kamenicky.

If passed, the new legislation is projected to come into effect in 2020. “I trust that any new government that is formed won’t hold any objections to this,” underlined Pellegrini.