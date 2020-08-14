Pellegrini’s Voice-SD: It’s Perverse to Rejoice at Worst GDP Slump Ever

Bratislava, August 14 (TASR) – It’s perverse to rejoice at the worst-ever quarterly slump of Slovakia’s economy as Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) is doing, stated former prime minister Peter Pellegrini’s emerging party Voice-Social Democracy on Friday.

“By using demagogy, he’s attempting to make the public believe that a 13-percent slump in the second quarter is better than a drop by something more than 3 percent in the first quarter,” stated Voice, adding that the Government has in fact been doing quite poorly in saving the economy and jobs.

Praising the figures for the second quarter, Matovic said that while Slovakia was the fourth-worst in the EU in the first quarter, when Pellegrini was still in power, it was “somewhere in the middle” in the EU under the new government in the second quarter.