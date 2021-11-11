Premier: Priorities of Slovakia’s Recovery Plan Are Education and Health Care

Bratislava, November 11 (TASR) – Education and health are national priorities of Slovakia’s recovery plan, Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) stated on Thursday in his address at a conference called ‘Recovery Plan for Future Generations’, on the occasion of the visit paid by representatives of the European Commission (EC) to Slovakia.



“When we created the recovery plan, we saw areas that had been ‘sleeping’ for a long time. Therefore, when deciding on national priorities, we decided that education and health would be the two national priorities. However, it’s important to say at this point that the recovery plan has certain priorities given from the point of view of the European fellowship. Therefore, we can say that the recovery plan is historically the largest environmental programme of the EU and thus Slovakia,” said the premier, adding that the recovery plan is a “big act of cooperation”.

“For us, education and healthcare were national priorities, because in education we want our children to be ready for the Slovak market when they go through the educational process and not to go abroad, because they have to, but only if they want to. But mainly to find employment in Slovakia, to be confident, educated and critically thinking,” noted the prime minister.

According to the premier, health care is the second very important priority for Slovakia. “We’ve known for a very long time that it’s been falling into disrepair. The pandemic has stripped off our health care system completely. Therefore, it’s important that we don’t hesitate in any way with the reform that we have set for the health care sector. If something needs big investments, so it’s health care,” he stressed.