Premier: State Software House to Work on IT Solutions for State

Kosice, July 24 (TASR) – The Government wants to create a state-run company based in Kosice focused on information technology and IT project solutions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO) and Investments, Regional Development and Informatisation Minister Veronika Remisova (For the People) said in Kosice on Friday, adding that it will work for the needs of the state, aiming to save money, fundamentally improve services to people and clean up informatisation of corruption.



“We intend to set up a state software house with the aim of acquiring the best of the programmers available in Slovakia for the state. In this case, we’re offered an opportunity to be able to take over essentially all employees of a top software company that could form the basis of such a software renewal of the state,” Matovic told reporters.

Together with Remisova, he met with the employees of the IT company Wirecard Slovakia, which got into trouble after its Munich-based parent company Wirecard declared insolvency in June and asked the court for protection from creditors. Representatives of the Slovak Government offered roughly three hundred employees of the Kosice-based company a transition to state services. Matovic said their reactions were optimistic. According to the premier, the state IT entity could further increase the number of experts in its ranks.

According to Remisova, it would be ideal if the state IT company was set up by September 1. “We’ll take steps to establish this company and, of course, we want to do everything we can to make the whole teams functional so that they can get to work as soon as possible. There is a huge number of projects and work on state IT. Only now there are projects worth €700 million which should have originally been carried out through external suppliers. If we could solve only a small part of them internally, we’d save a lot of state money,” she said.