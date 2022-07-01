President: Two Investments Heading to Slovakia Good News

Bratislava, July 1 (TASR) – The construction of the Volvo car factory near Kosice and the construction of a new plant in Slovenska Lupca (Banska Bystrica region) is good news, especially for the people in eastern Slovakia, President Zuzana Caputova posted on a social network on Friday, pointing out that both investments have the ambition to meet strict ecological and emission standards.



The head of state is happy that Slovakia is strengthening its reputation as the world leader in car production per capita as well as that the country attracts green investments, which are a guarantee of Slovakia’s progress. “I’d like to thank all those who, through their work, contacts and negotiations, contributed to the fact that both of these companies will strengthen the Slovak economy and give work to thousands of people,” wrote Caputova.

Swedish car maker Volvo Cars is set to build a new plant for the production of electric cars worth €1.2 billion near Kosice. By choosing Slovakia as the location for its new production plant, Volvo is creating a European production triangle that includes plants in Ghent, Belgium in Western Europe and in Torslanda, Sweden in Northern Europe. Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) and Economy Minister Richard Sulik signed an investment contract with representatives of the car company on Friday.

This week, the German chemical group Evonik laid the foundation stone of the world’s largest industrial facility for the production of environmentally friendly biosurfactants in Slovenska Lupca. Foaming agents are the basis of the recipes of most cleaning and hygiene products.