RegioJet Suspends Bratislava-Vienna Buses as of Monday

Bratislava, October 26 (TASR) – Private carrier RegioJet has suspended its bus service between Bratislava and Vienna due to the new coronavirus-related restrictions and a dramatic decline in demand, RegioJet spokesman Ales Ondruj told TASR on Monday, adding that this suspension should last until November 15.

“We’ll continuously monitor and assess the situation and will resume the link as soon as possible,” said Ondruj, adding that RegioJet’s rail connection between Slovakia and the Czech Republic remains unchanged. “Trains on the Bratislava-Prague route and back operate three times a day in each direction, like the Kosice-Prague line [once a day in each direction],” said Ondruj.

Meanwhile, general director of Slovak Lines Pavol Labant said that his company’s buses on the Bratislava-Vienna line are still operating – every two hours. “We’ll serve the line until the very last minute if the authorities come up with further restrictions. We want passengers to be able to return home without any problems,” said Labant.

Another private bus carrier, FlixBus, has confirmed a temporary halt to the Bratislava-Vienna route as well. “We always actively contact all passengers hit by these changes,” the company’s PR manager Martina Cmielova told TASR on Monday.

Cmielova added that FlixBus is striving to minimise the economic impacts of the anti-virus measures by reducing the frequency of buses on some of its routes, as people are travelling much less often at the moment.