Registered Unemployment Up to 5.19 percent in March

Bratislava, April 20 (TASR) – The registered unemployment rate in Slovakia stood at 5.19 percent in March, up by 0.16 percentage points (p.p.) month-on-month and by 0.14 p.p. year-on-year, TASR learnt from the latest data released by the Labour, Social Affairs and the Family Centre (UPSVaR) on Monday.

The number of jobseekers immediately able to start work stood at 142,993, going up by 3.65 percent y-o-y and almost 3 percent m-o-m.

The unemployment rate calculated from the total number of jobseekers reached 6.21 percent in March, increasing by 0.08 percent in monthly terms and by 0.02 p.p. y-o-y. The total number of jobseekers increased by 1.19 percent (2,002 individuals) m-o-m to 170,867. Y-o-y growth in this number reached 0.64 percent (1,008 individuals).

Seven regions reported monthly growth in the registered unemployment rate in March, with Nitra region posting the highest (0.46 p.p.). Conversely, Kosice region posted a monthly drop of 0.02 p.p. The highest registered unemployment rate was in Presov region (8.7 percent).

Concerning individual districts, 25 of them recorded a monthly decline in the unemployment rate, while 53 saw growth and one had an unchanged rate. The district with the highest unemployment rate was Rimavska Sobota (Banska Bystrica region) with 16.19 percent. Conversely, the lowest rate was in Trencin district – 2.08 percent.

At the end of March there were 84,674 available jobs, a decrease of 6,094 vacancies m-o-m. The highest number of jobs was on offer in Bratislava region (24,251), making up 28.64 percent of the total. Meanwhile, Kosice region had the lowest number of available jobs at 4,866, or 5.75 percent of the total.