Retail Chains to Be Open No Later Than 8 p.m. Due to Night-time Curfew

Bratislava, March 3 (TASR) – Retail chains operating in Slovakia will close at 8 p.m. and some of them even before that due to new rules applying to the night-time curfew as of Wednesday, retail chain representatives confirmed for TASR in connection with the stricter measures approved by the Government on Sunday (February 28).

“We respect the regulation and we’re shortening the opening hours of outlets in the COOP Jednota network to 8 p.m. at the latest,” said senior director of COOP Jednota Slovensko’s trade section Branislav Lellak.

“Our outlets will be open from Monday to Saturday between 7 a.m.-8 p.m. and on Sunday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. We’ve informed out customers about the new opening hours via social media, out website and via the Kaufland app,” said Kaufland spokesperson Lucia Vargova.

“All our outlets will be open until 8 p.m.,” Lidl Slovakia spokesman Tomas Bezak confirmed for TASR.

“…our outlets all over the country will remain open seven days a week, but we’ll temporarily adjust their opening hours in line with the Government’s regulation as of Wednesday. Tesco outlets will thus be open until 8 p.m.,” said Tesco Stores external communications manager Peter Steigauf.

According to its spokesperson Kvetoslava Kirchnerova, Billa will shorten its opening hours until 8 p.m. at outlets that usually remain open until 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. “The opening hours of the remaining outlets will remain unchanged,” she added.