Ryanair Resumes Flights from Bratislava Airport After Four Months

Bratislava, July 4 (TASR) – Almost four months after the ban on civil flights was issued as a part of measures aimed at halting coronavirus spread, Ryanair, the largest airline operating direct scheduled flights from Bratislava, has resumed its flights from M.R. Stefanik Airport, TASR learnt from airport spokesperson Veronika Sevcikova on Saturday.

First passengers flew to Burgas in Bulgaria and to Paphos in Cyprus on Saturday.

Airport general manager Jozef Pojedinec said that the airline has reduced the number of flights within its Europe-wide network to some 40 percent this summer. While Ryanair offered 26 regular lines from Bratislava last year, this year it plans to resume only 12 of them. However, four of them include destinations in Great Britain where the ban on civil flights is still in effect,” he said. First flights on resumed lines to destinations in Greece, Ireland, Spain and Italy should take place next week.

The summer charter holiday season should be launched in mid-July, as travel agencies started to sell flights for holidaymakers as of that time. “The flights to Zakynthos, Heraklion in Crete, Rhodos, Burgas will follow as of July 16. Flights to Antalya in Turkey and Hurghada in Egypt are planned as well, however, their implementation will depend on opening of Slovakia’s borders with Turkey and Egypt, as these are still closed and flights thus cannot take place,” said Chief Operating Officer Imrich Ancin.