Sliac, December 16 (TASR) – Sliac airport (Banska Bystrica region) is ending its civil aviation operations after 84 years, meaning the loss of 26 jobs, airport CEO and chairman of its board of directors Roland Schaller told TASR on Wednesday.

Sliac airport announced a mass layoff in this connection to the labour office in Zvolen (Banska Bystrica region) on Wednesday.