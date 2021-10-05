Slovak Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Presents Hydrogen-powered Car

Bratislava/Dubai, October 5 (TASR) – Slovakia presented a hydrogen-powered sports car called MH2 at Expo 2020 Dubai world exhibition on Tuesday, TASR learnt from Lucia Mozolova, the media representative of the Slovak exposition in Dubai on the same day.



The concept was prepared by Matador Group in cooperation with the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at Technical University of Kosice (TUKE) and was unveiled at the world premiere by chief designer Branislav Mauks and Economy Minister Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS).

“At Expo Dubai, we have the ambition to introduce ourselves to the global audience as a land of natural talent and innovative solutions, whether in the field of mobility or sustainability. Hydrogen technologies are related to this. Hydrogen is the future and we want to be prepared for it, as one of the effects of introducing hydrogen as the fuel of the future is a significant reduction in emissions,” said Sulik.

Dean of TUKE Faculty of Mechanical Engineering Jozef Zivcak explained that the hydrogen concept of the MH2 car uses a specific method of hydrogen storage, which requires smart temperature management. The main advantage of this solution is high safety and relatively low energy requirements for storage.