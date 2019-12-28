Slovak Road Hauliers Announce Strike on January 7

Bratislava, December 28 (TASR) – Road hauliers in Slovakia will stage a strike on January 7, which is the first full working day in Slovakia after the Christmas recess, the Union of Slovakia’s Road Hauliers (UNAS) decided at its meeting on Friday and announced the result to TASR on Saturday.



The decision, according to UNAS, has been motivated by ever higher taxes – including the road tax, excise tax and mineral oil tax – and recent revelations of the Supreme Audit Office (NKU) that almost half of the road tolls collected in Slovakia end up on accounts of a private company.

“Road hauliers have been imploring for three years [former] prime minister Robert Fico, [current] prime minister Peter Pellegrini and the Ministries of Transport and Construction, and Finance … to create a dignified business environment. Unfortunately, it’s been to no avail,” stated UNAS.

UNAS demands the road tax rate to be cut by one half and the collection of road tolls to be suspended until the “inconsistencies” as reported by NKU are “resolved”, otherwise road cargo transport in Slovakia will be paralysed with “unforseeable consequences”.

“Politicians should realise that increases in hauliers’ cost will also be translated in a consumer price growth,” added UNAS.