Slovakia Travel Promoting Holidays in Slovakia

Bratislava, July 27 (TASR) – The Slovakia Travel agency has launched a campaign to promote holidays in Slovakia. From July to mid-September, presenters on six radio stations with nationwide coverage regularly provide tips for trips around Slovakia under the slogan ‘A Holiday in Slovakia – a Good Idea’.

The campaign is concurrently running on Facebook and Instagram. Its leitmotif is the question: “Did you know that…?” and it’s aimed at encouraging people to spend holidays in Slovakia.

“Slovaks know what a beautiful country with attractive places and unique sights they have, but many of them haven’t yet seen these beauties with their own eyes. We want to show them that they can spend a high-quality holiday in Slovakia,” said the agency’s general director Vaclav Mika. The campaign’s aim is to help the travel industry, hotels, aquaparks and other entities to survive the pandemic period and bring tourists back to these facilities.

Mika pointed to the launch of special summer trains that are designed to motivate holidaymakers to travel across Slovakia. “We view this joint project with [rail passenger operator] ZSSK as extremely successful. We expect more than 30,000 passengers to make use of the services of these trains. The most popular summer trains at the moment are those heading to the ancient town of Levoca (Presov region), to Plavecke Podhradie (Bratislava region) and to Banska Stiavnica (Banska Bystrica region),” he added.

One of the agency’s goals is to attract foreign tourists back to Slovakia. Therefore, it’s been developing cooperation with foreign representations in the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Russia that promote Slovakia, communicate with tour operators and travel agencies, organise webinars and exchange tips for reviving tourism abroad.