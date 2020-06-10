Slovakia’s Industrial Output Saw Deepest Slump Ever in April

Bratislava, June 10 (TASR) – Slovakia’s industrial output in April 2020 saw the deepest year-on-year fall in a month since the country gained independence in 1993 – by 42 percent, mainly driven by a slump in the output of the automotive industry by 78.9 percent y-o-y in April due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Statistics Office reported on Wednesday.



As for more details, industrial manufacturing decreased by 47.4 percent y-o-y; supplies of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 3.7 percent; and mining and quarrying by 17.9 percent.

Other notable decreases were reported in the production of rubber, plastics and other non-metallic mineral products – by 42.9 percent y-o-y; in the production of machines and equipment not classified elsewhere – by 34.5 percent; in the production of metals and metallic structures excluding machines and equipment – by 26.3 percent; and in the production of electrical devices – by 41.8 percent.

After seasonal adjustments, industrial production was down by 26.6 percent month-on-month in April.

In the first four months of the year, industrial production was down by 15.9 percent y-o-y. This included decreases in industrial manufacturing by 18.9 percent and in supplies of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning by 0.6 percent. Conversely, production in mining and quarrying was up by 9.8 percent y-o-y.