SPP Already Has Enough Gas in Storage Tanks for Winter Season

Bratislava, July 12 (TASR) – Gas utility SPP now has a sufficient amount of natural gas in its storage tanks to provide for the next heating season, Economy Minister Richard Sulik (Freedom and Solidarity/SaS) and SPP general director Richard Prokypcak told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that along with the reserves of other Slovak companies, consumption for all consumers, including companies, has been ensured.



“Compared to annual consumption we have 49 percent of the gas in storage tanks,” said Sulik, adding that pumping more gas into storage tanks wouldn’t be effective, as the amount will be sufficient even if gas supplies from Russia aren’t restored. According to Sulik, SPP will buy more gas for storage only if it’s cost-effective.

SPP has managed to ensure a sufficient amount of gas for the coming months despite the fact that Russia’s Gazprom halved the agreed level of supplies in mid-June. The decrease in supplies continued until the complete temporary shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to planned maintenance at the beginning of this week. SPP has signed contracts for importing liquefied natural gas by tankers and for supplies from the North Sea.